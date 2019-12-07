CBI Governor says ground prepared for further Iran-Oman ties

Hemmati made the remarks in his Instagram post on Saturday.

In line with the recent good talks with foreign minister and governor of central bank of Oman, Iran will follow up negotiations with Omani trade minister in Tehran, Hemmati noted.

In related development, Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani said at the 18th meeting of Iran-Oman joint economic commission on Saturday that Iran is determined to implement agreements between Tehran and Muscat

Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah visited Iran last week and held talks with top Iranian officials.

In recent months, different political and economic delegations have been exchanged between Iran and Oman to review ways to widen bilateral cooperation in various areas.

