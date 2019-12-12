Promoting ties with Uzbekistan of high significance to Iran, minister says

During the meeting, Rahmani said that Islamic Republic of Iran attaches significance to broadening of ties with Uzbekistan in all fields.

Over the past years, major documents in the fields of trade, transportation, mutual support to foreign investment have been signed by the two countries some of which have been operationalized, he said.

During the meeting with Uzbek deputy prime minister, Elyor Ganiyev, many cases were agreed upon and necessary actions to be taken to remove problems faced by the transportation sector.

Rahmani further noted that good talks have been held for easing issuance of visas for nationals of both countries and Iran is ready for enhancing cooperation in the field.

He also hoped that holding the summit will help take major steps in line with boosting cooperation between the two countries' private and state sectors.

Given cultural, religious and historic commonalities between Iran and Uzbekistan as well as both sides' interest in promoting trade and economic ties, effective steps will hopefully be taken in line with boosting banking collaboration and setting up direct flight.

Rahmani arrived in Tashkent at the head of an economic delegation late on Wednesday.

