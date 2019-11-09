Iran has no restrictions on developing relations with Pakistan

Reza Rahmani, in a meeting with the chairman and members of the Iran-Pakistan Friendship Group, said on Saturday that Iran views its fraternal relations with Pakistan as a strategic and deep relationship and should take better steps based on mutual interests and in the framework of expanding bilateral relations as well as developing existing capacities.

Rahmani noted that during his recent visit to Pakistan, and the meeting with the Prime Minister of Pakistan (Imran Khan), the importance and necessity of development of business and economic relations between the two sides was emphasized, and the anticipated plans, are seriously being pursued.

Our senior officials insist on the need to expand relations with Pakistan as our friendly and neighbor country, he said.

Rahmani stated that today's meeting is a new opportunity to expand relations between Tehran and Islamabad, and the continuation of these meetings and the success of the agreements between the two countries could make a good difference in bilateral relations.

The activation of the parliamentary friendship group of the two countries today, can be more fruitful and able to overcome obstacles and help develop trade relations and expand economic cooperation, the official made the remark.

