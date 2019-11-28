Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on November 28

** IRAN NEWS

Leader Says Nation Foiled Very Dangerous Plot

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has lauded the Iranian nation’s tremendous victory in thwarting a “dangerous” enemy plot to take advantage of the government's gas price hike as an opportunity to commit acts of violence and vandalism in line with a subversive agenda.

Zarif Praises Macron's Suggestions on Nuclear Deal Crisis

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday that suggestions by French President Emanuel Macron about defusing the crisis over' Tehran's nuclear drive were a move in the right direction, though more work still needed to be done.

Singapore's Hyflux Ditches Iran Desalination Plan

Singapore's embattled water firm Hyflux says it has terminated a contract to design, manufacture and supply a seawater desalination package in southern Iran.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

People Foiled Ploy to Exploit Fuel Price Hike

East-West Transit Corridor's Golden Link Inaugurated

The 132-kilometer-long Mianeh-Bostanabad railroad was inaugurated by President Hassan Rouhani in Tabriz, the capital of East Azarbaijan Province on Wednesday.

Steel Output Swells 6.2% to 21.5 Million Tons

Iranian steel mills produced a total of 21.51 million tons of crude steel during the first 10 months of 2019 (January to October), which indicates a 62% rise compared with the corresponding period of 2018, the latest report released by the World Steel Association shows.

** IRAN DAILY

Leader lauds national triumph over enemy’s plot

Rouhani inaugurates key railway in northwestern Iran

President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated a new railway connecting the East Azarbaijan Province’s cities of Mianeh and Bostanabad in the country’s northwest on Wednesday, a key railway that significantly boosts international transport via Iranian corridors.





Iran negotiates with Afghan groups to help secure peace: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday confirmed that he met a Taliban delegation in Tehran, saying that Iran is open to negotiation with Afghan groups to help secure peace and security in the neighboring country.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

Officials: Gasoline Consumption Cut by a Fifth

Daily consumption of gasoline in Iran has dropped by about a fifth following the government’s decision to hike prices and introduce rationing, officials said on Wednesday.

Leader: People Foiled a Very Dangerous Plot

Khan Blasts ‘Israeli Model’ Settlements in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD (Dispatches) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday condemned India's plans to follow the "Israeli model" and build illegal settlements in Kashmir.

** TEHRAN TIMES

People’s anti-violence rallies foiled enemies’ plot

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei voiced his deepest sense of gratitude to the Iranian people whose vigilance and meaningful presence in nationwide rallies, as he underscored, thwarted enemies

Domestic production to save Iran $10b in 2 years

Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani said that relying on domestic production will save $10 billion for the country in the next two years, IRIB reported.

Abbas: Palestine ready to fully sever ties with U.S

Mahmoud Abbas has warned that Palestine could fully sever relations with the United States after the White House defied international law and backed Israeli settlements built on occupied Palestinian land.

