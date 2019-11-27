Annual production capacity of aluminum to reach 700,000 tons: Industry Minister

The minister said in a video conference during the inauguration ceremony of 42 East Azarbaijan industrial projects in the presence of the president on Wednesday .

Some $ 1.5 billion have been spent for the infrastructure of the Neflin-Sinit factory of Sarab, he said.

The official noted that Neflin- Sinit of Sarab is regarded as one of the historic industrial projects in the province.

Everything is possible for this strategic metal, alumina, to be produced in Sarab, Rahmani said, referring to the supply of 3 million cubic meters and 400 megawatts of Neflin- Sinit of Sarab.

Aluminum and copper supplementation is affecting the ​​industry in the region, he said.

Minister stated that Alumina production is important to us, and the industry has continued its way in the past 1.5 years.

Today and in presence of the president via video conference accompanied by the Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade Neflin- Sinit of Sarab ,130 kilometers north of the city of Tabriz East, became operational.

9455**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish