Pasteur Institute of Iran joins the Asia-Pacific Regional Network

After much follow-up over the past year, at a meeting of the Pasteur Institute's international network of presidents held in Yaounde, Cameroon, this November, the network's general assembly called for Iran to exit the Middle East and North Africa regional network and join the Asia-Pacific Regional Network, said Alireza Biglari on Tuesday.

The Middle East and North Africa regional network include Iran, Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia, and the Asia-Pacific regional network consists of China, South Korea, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Cambodia, Caledonia and Laos.

He said: from now on, Pasteur Institute of Iran has the opportunity to carry out its joint research and educational activities with a stronger and more coherent network.

6125**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish