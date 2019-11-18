120,000 samples of umbilical cord blood stored in Iran

Addressing a press conference on the occasion of the International Day of Umbilical Cord Blood held in Qazvin, Morteza Zarrabi said that umbilical cord blood, previously known as biological waste, with having 80 to 200 ml invaluable source of hematopoietic stem cells that can be used in the treatment of many diseases.

He stated that now, in addition to 21 offices across the country two offices in Erbil and an office in Muscat of Oman are collecting and transporting umbilical cord blood.

Zarrabi made the remark that Iran has the largest cord blood bank in the Middle East which is collecting samples from other countries, including Turkey, Turkmenistan, Romania, Iraq, Afghanistan, Jordan, Norway, Canada, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates and Oman.

Director of Umbilical Cord Blood Bank of Royan Institute went on to say that knowledge of the storage of stem cells in the country is indigenous and in neighboring countries, except for Turkey and the UAE, any blood sample is not preserved and must be transferred to other European countries or India for storage.

