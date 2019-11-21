Iran says one-poled world is thing of past

“The world doesn’t have one pole any more and there are various poles and players and the international situation isn’t like the past,” said Mohammad Kazem Sajjadpour, Iran’s deputy foreign minister on Thursday, addressing the “Globalization in the Contemporary Asia” in Moscow.

He mentioned that big Asian countries such as Russia, Iran, India and China and other countries can play a pivotal role in the process of change and evolution and reduction of damages that are connected to globalization as well as benefiting from the opportunities that globalization has offered.

Sajjadpour, who is also president of the Institute for Political and International Studies, added that globalization has provided both opportunities and challenges for all Asian countries and that these countries can play an important role in the world.

