Expert says Moscow vows to cooperate with Iran in Fordow

Speaking to IRNA, Senior research fellow at the Centre for Arab and Islamic Studies, the Institute of Oriental Studies, Russian Academy of Sciences Boris Dolgov said Russian hopes to cooperate with Iran to change the use of Fordow to nuclear and physics research center in order the center to be able to produce stable isotopes.

He added that US recent decision on Fordow, will make Russia participation in this plan more difficult.

The issue may dissatisfy Russia over the US policy in dealing with Fordow.

Sanctioning Fordow can bring about negative consequences for continuation of the JCPOA, Dolgov said adding that Washington should act carefully in these fields since Iran has proved its determination in its four steps.

Russian expert said that Iran's four steps in reducing its nuclear related commitments has been adopted due to West's impracticality and empty promises.

Western countries had promised to meet Iran's economic interests by implementing the JCPOA but they failed to keep their promises, Dolgov noted.

He also referred to reducing Iran oil exports as a result of not implementing Europeans' promises.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has ordered gas be injected into 1,044 centrifuges rising the country's enrichment level to near 9,500 Sus which is very close to the time before the nuclear deal.

During the last stages, Iran first surpassed the 300 kg cap on enriched uranium, then the enrichment level rose past 3.67% to 4.5%.

The third stage pushed Iran towards nuclear research and development and now the fourth phase is taking the country to Fordow nuclear site that has been named after Martyr Masoud Ali Mohammadi, a nuclear scientist who was assassinated in Tehran in January 2010.

Under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), enrichment at Fordow nuclear site was supposed to be stopped for 14 years. “Inaction by European parties has made us move towards Fordow only after 3 years," said Behrouz Kamalvandi, Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (IAEO) Spokesman.

