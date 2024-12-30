Dec 30, 2024, 6:25 AM
13 anti-Israel operations in 10 days, says Yemen's Ansarullah

Tehran, IRNA- Yemen's Ansarullah Movement says it has carried out 13 military operations against Israel targets in the occupied Palestinian territories over the past 10 days.

According to IRNA, citing media sources, the group said in a statement that these attacks were in line with support for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and in response to the regime's aggression against Yemen.\

Yahya Saree, the Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman was cited by media as saying that most of these operations targeted the Tel Aviv region in central Israel.

According to Saree, these attacks were carried out from December 19 to 29.On Saturday, Ansarullah also targeted the Navatim Air Base in southern Israel, in the Negev region, with a "Palestine 2" type hypersonic ballistic missile, which the resistance group said was successful.

Earlier on Friday, it was announced that Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv was targeted again with a hypersonic missile prompting the airport to shut down and cancel all flights.

The Yemeni army said the attack was in response to Israeli airstrikes on Sana'a and Hudaydah in the past few days.Yemeni armed forces have threatened to expand their range of targets in Israel and to respond with countermeasures to any escalation by Tel Aviv.

