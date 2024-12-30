Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Dec. 30

** IRAN DAILY

-- Pezeshkian calls for private sector involvement to promote blue economy

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, speaking at a session on the development of the blue economy on Sunday, emphasized the critical importance of maritime industries, particularly shipbuilding.

He noted that the current administration is highly focused on addressing challenges, opportunities and potentials in the sector, according to president.ir.

The president urged the formulation of a clear, up-to-date strategy tailored to current conditions and stressed that an effective plan requires a comprehensive understanding of the current state of maritime industries, with detailed development goals and achievements outlined for the next five years.

-- ASEAN bent on meaningful engagement with Iran, all partners: Envoy

Malaysia’s ambassador to Iran highlighted the unwavering commitment of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to constructive engagement with all partners, including Iran.

The conference explored opportunities for engagement between Iran and the ASEAN, a 10-member organization established in 1967 by Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Indonesia, later joined by Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, and Brunei.

-- Minister: Tariffs on 78% of Iran-Eurasian trade reduced to zero

The Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade announced significant developments in Iran’s free trade with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), highlighting that 87% of goods traded between Iran and EAEU members currently benefit from zero tariffs.

Speaking on Sunday, Seyed Mohammad Atabak discussed the outcomes of his recent trip to Russia and participation in the EAEU summit in St. Petersburg.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iraq, Iran to jointly hold conference on Arba’een

The 4th international conference of “Husseini Insight and Mission” will be held in April under the title of “Arba’een Theology”. The Arba’een Cultural and Educational Committee of, Qom University, and the Union of Iraqi Academics, in collaboration with universities and scientific institutions from Iran and Iraq will organize the conference on April 19, 2025.

Five main themes have been announced for submitting papers to this conference, which include “Arba’een and theological jurisprudence, ethics, and education,” ‘philosophy of theology and mysticism”, “culture, art, and literature”, “Arba’een and theological perspectives on law and economics”, and “media, technology, and innovation”.

-- Leopard, cub sighted in Rudsar

A leopard and its cub have been sighted in the Ashkourat Rudsar no-hunting area, in northern Iran, the director general of Environmental Protection Unit for Gilan Province announced.

Hamzeh Ashouri said the discovery was made possible through the relentless efforts of the Rudsar Environmental Protection Unit rangers, local community support, and the security agents in the region.

-- Iran among countries to develop rapid gas detection kits for oil, mining industries

Iranian scientists have developed the technical know-how to produce rapid gas detection kits, making Iran the third country to achieve this feat.

The kits, known for their low cost and high quality, are now being exported due to their efficiency in quickly detecting gases in the oil, gas, and mining industries.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- 12 Iranian films to be shown at Dhaka International Film Festival

Twelve films from Iran will participate in the 23rd Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF), due to be held in Dhaka, Bangladesh, from January 11 to 19, 2025. The Iranian films have been selected to be shown in different sections of the festival, which is organized by the Rainbow Film Society.

In the Asian Film Competition section, three films from Iran will compete for the top awards. They include “Summer Time” directed by Mahmoud Kalari, “Projectionist” by Ghorbanali Taherifar, and “Melody” by Behrouz Sebt Rasoul. The latter is a joint production of Iran and Tajikistan.

-- ‘Detailed strategy, private sector’s contribution required in maritime-oriented economy’

President Masoud Pezeshkian said that a detailed strategy and private sector’s contribution is necessary for transformation in the maritime-oriented economy.

Making the remarks in the Sunday’s session on the development of maritime-oriented economy, the president, while emphasizing the development of a detailed strategy in this field, addressed the necessity of the presence of the private sector in the industries related to the sea and stated: “For the presence of the private sector, it is necessary to prepare and compile the economic frameworks and commercial annexes of the development plans of the sea economy.”

-- Rare Safavid carpets put on show at Tehran museum

The Iran Carpet Museum hosted a ceremony unveiling two exquisite Safavid-era carpets, drawing the attention of over 150 scholars, artists, and carpet enthusiasts.

Held in the Pazyryk Hall of the museum, the event featured an in-depth presentation by prominent carpet researcher and educator Touraj Zhouleh, who provided detailed insights into the intricate beauty and historical significance of the Safavid carpets, Mehr reported on Saturday.

6125**4194