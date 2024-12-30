40 soldiers killed in Gaza since October: Israeli army

According to the army radio, these soldiers were killed in the Jabalia area of northern Gaza where the Zionist military has maintained its crippling siege for weeks and keep pounding the area relentlessly with air and artillery strikes.

The Israeli media also admitted that two soldiers were also killed in clashes in the Gaza Strip on Sunday (29 December).

One of the slain soldiers was Yuval Shoham, who served in the 9th Battalion of the 401st Armored Brigade, according to The Times of Israel.

The latest fatalities bring to 40 the number of Zionist military personnel killed since the start of the attack on Jabalia on October 5.

The Israeli media also announced that another soldier from the Nahal Brigade of the regime's army was seriously injured during the ongoing clashes with resistance fighters in the northern Strip.

According to The Times of Israel, the regime has lost at least 394 soldiers, including several commanders since the ground offensive was launched against Gaza.

The Zionist military has so far confirmed the killing of some 820 troops since the Palestinian resistance launched the Al-Aqsa Strom operation on October 7, 2023. The army does not say how they were killed and has placed strict censorship on losses inflicted by resistance fighters.

The Zionist newspaper Haaretz revealed recently the killing of 235 soldiers from Israel’s 162nd Armored Division. The same report said that 5,000 Israeli soldiers have also been injured since the beginning of the war on Gaza.

Palestinian resistance groups say that the fatalities are much higher as the Israeli regime maintains strict censorship and does not release the real figures of its military casualties amid fear of public discontent over the war.

4399