Poll: Majority of Israelis favor conscription for Haredi Jews

According to IRNA, citing media sources, the Israeli Radio and Television Organization announced that the results of a survey show that 68 percent of Israelis support compulsory military service for all Zionists.

In this survey, only 17 percent of participants favored exempting Haredi Jews from military service.

The issue of military service is one of the most contentious that the Zionist regime has faced, and this has caused major rift between the right-wing and left-wing political forces and deep gaps between secular Zionists and the Orthodox Haredi in Occupied lands.

Since the creation of Israel in Occupied Palestine, ultra-Orthodox Jews were exempted from compulsory military service while studying. But calls got lauder in recent years for them to join the Zionist army, prompting the top Israeli court to strike down the law exempting ultra-orthodox from the military service.

Secularists and leftists want to force them to do compulsory duty, and rightists, while defending them, refuse to force them to do this. The debate over this law is one of the crises the current cabinet headed by Benjamin Netanyahu has been facing.

Several Rabbis have issued similar warnings in recent months, with some even suggesting to leave Israel if their youth were forced for the compulsory military duties.

Former Sephardic chief rabbi Yitzhak Yosef caused a wave of outrage when he once called on Haredi Jews who had received an order to serve in the army to tear it up and not cooperate with the army.

He also threatened last March that if Haredis were forced to join the army, they would all leave Israel.

4399