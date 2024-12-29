Iran's education minister meets Tajik, Turkish ambassadors

According to IRNA, citing the government information website, Kazemi in a friendly meeting with Tajikistan's Ambassador in Tehran Nizamuddin Zahedi on Sunday. stated that the two countries have a lot in common.

Our most important common ground is Persian language, he underlined, adding that there are also cultural, historical and traditional bonds between the two countries.

Kazemi also called for the formation of a joint committee consisting of the Legal and Renovation Department as well as the International Center of the Ministry of Education to quickly resolve the problem related to the opening of Rudaki School in Tajikistan through understanding and cooperation.

We provide educational services to all Tajik students living in Iran and will resolve any problems and concerns in this regard, the Iranian minister said, while expressing his satisfaction with the presence of Tajik speakers in Iran.

Tajikistan’s envoy, for his part, while thanking Kazemi for dedicating time for this meeting, said that the education system plays an important role in the development of any society.

Zahedi also highlighted cultural, historical and religious commonalities between the two countries, saying Tajikistan and Iran have had good cooperation and signed numerous documents, including the Joint Economic and Trade Commissions.

Referring to the legal problem of Rudaki School in Tajikistan, which was built jointly with Iran, he said the project is facing challenges in the three areas of ownership, textbook content, and management, which will be resolved and the school be opened as soon as possible.

On Sunday, the Iranian Minister of Education also hosted the Turkish Ambassador, Hicabi Kirlangic and discussed a number of issues related to problems faced by Iranian students and teachers living in that country.

Stressing that Turkiye has many cultural ties and solidarity with the Iranian nation, Kazemi stressed the need for Turkish authorities to resolve the problems of students and teachers residing over there.

Iranian students are provided with appropriate services and arrangements, and in Iran, the same services are provided to Turkish students, he said while referring to the presence of students in each other’s territory.

The minister of education also pledged to provide any facilities and amenities necessary for Turkish students residing in Iran.

We also try to resolve any problems faced by Turkish teachers living in Iran through consultation and cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and we expect the same for Iranian students and teachers in Turkey, Kazemi told the Ambassador, adding that Memorandums of understanding have been signed in this regard, and the Ministry of Education is prepared to take effective steps to implement them.

Kirlangic, for his part, hailed closer ties between the two nations and said: Our duty is to simplify this relationship and facilitate its path.

The Turkish envoy also expressed his satisfaction with the activity of the Turkish school in Iran and said: "We are very pleased that a Turkish school is active and operating in Iran."

