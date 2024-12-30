Dec 30, 2024, 9:49 AM
Journalist ID: 1848
News ID: 85704712
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Ireland says massacre of children, civilians in Gaza must end

Dec 30, 2024, 9:49 AM
News ID: 85704712
Ireland says massacre of children, civilians in Gaza must end

Tehran, IRNA - Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin says that urgent effort is needed to end “the violence and slaughter of civilians and children.”

“Deeply concerned by WHO reports that an IDF attack has put out of action the last major hospital in North Gaza,” Martin wrote on his X account on Sunday.

“We need a ceasefire, the release of all hostages and a surge of humanitarian aid.”

Irish officials, including Prime Minister Simon Harris, have repeatedly underlined the necessity of bringing a truce to Gaza.

After Ireland’s anti-Israel policies, the Zionist regime closed its embassy in Dublin, the capital of Ireland, in mid-December.

1483**9417

0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .