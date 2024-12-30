Ireland says massacre of children, civilians in Gaza must end

“Deeply concerned by WHO reports that an IDF attack has put out of action the last major hospital in North Gaza,” Martin wrote on his X account on Sunday.

“We need a ceasefire, the release of all hostages and a surge of humanitarian aid.”

Irish officials, including Prime Minister Simon Harris, have repeatedly underlined the necessity of bringing a truce to Gaza.

After Ireland’s anti-Israel policies, the Zionist regime closed its embassy in Dublin, the capital of Ireland, in mid-December.

