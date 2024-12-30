Ex-US President Jimmy Carter dies at 100

According to IRNA, the Carter Center announced the death of the former American president at 15:45 local time on Sunday at his home in Plains, Georgia.

He was the US president at the time of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran.

But prior to the White House, he also served as a Georgia state senator from 1963 to 1967 and as the 76th Governor of Georgia from 1971 to 1975.

Financial meltdown in the US and the seige of American embassy for runnign spy nest in Tehran were two main issues Carter struggled with during his tenure as the 39th President of the United States from the Democratic Party from 1977 to 1981

He also mediated a reconciliation between Israel and Egypt.

In 2002, he received the Nobel Peace Prize for his work in establishing the Carter Center.

The White House has lowered its flag to half-mast in honor of Carter's death.

