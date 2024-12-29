Hamas warns of Zionist expansionist agenda

The statements of extremist Shlomo Karhi about Tel Aviv's intentions reflect the aggressive goals of the occupying regime in the region, Hamas said in a statement on Sunday.

These are a sign of the aggressive intentions of the Israeli regime against the region and it is the Arab and Islamic nations that must unite to confront the sinister plots of the occupying enemy, the resistance group said.

The Hamas movement emphasized that Karhi's storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque, with the backing of Israeli police, and the latest statement reflect the colonial and greedy policies of this regime toward Arab lands, which are being implemented through its continuous aggressions against the countries of the region and their peoples.

"We call on the Arab and Islamic nation, including people, governments, parties, and various forces, to unite to confront these occupation policies, stand against the colonial plans of the Zionist regime, and take effective action to stop the genocidal war against the oppressed Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip," Hamas further said in the statement.

Karhi’s remarks on Sunday about the “gates of Damascus” come as Zionist forces keep advancing into southern Syria, now reportedly within less than 40 kilometers of the Syrian capital.

Israeli Communications Minister Karhi claimed that the future of the “gates of Jerusalem that illuminate our path” is to reach the gates of Damascus.

In a post on the X platform, Karhi added that following the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by extremist settlers, he prayed today (Sunday) in the tunnels beneath what he referred to as the Western Wall and prayed for the return of all captives held in Gaza.

