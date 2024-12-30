Dec 30, 2024, 5:31 AM
Journalist ID: 5537
News ID: 85704604
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Efforts to maintain Gaza health system wasted: WHO

Dec 30, 2024, 5:31 AM
News ID: 85704604
Efforts to maintain Gaza health system wasted: WHO

Tehran, IRNA- The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed pessimism over the situation in Gaza, saying all the organization's efforts to maintain the health system in the Palestinian territory have been wasted amid Israeli bombing and shelling of medical facilities.

Margaret Harris, spokesperson for WHO made the remarks on Sunday night, two days after the new crime of the Zionist regime in setting fire to Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.

According to IRNA, citing Palestine Al-Youm, Harris said that a WHO team will soon be dispatched to assess the urgent needs in Gaza and identify the shortage of hospital equipment.

Any attack on hospitals, medical staff and patients is unacceptable and condemned, she added.

50 Palestinians, including five medical staff, were martyred after the Zionist soldiers set fire to the hospital last week, prompting international condemnations.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced that the Zionist forces had surrounded the hospital before setting it ablaze.

Meanwhile, the Hamas resistance movement called it an act of war crime that was carried out in the shadow of the indifference of the international community and the complete complicity of the United States with the occupying regime.

4399

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .