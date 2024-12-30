Efforts to maintain Gaza health system wasted: WHO

Margaret Harris, spokesperson for WHO made the remarks on Sunday night, two days after the new crime of the Zionist regime in setting fire to Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.

According to IRNA, citing Palestine Al-Youm, Harris said that a WHO team will soon be dispatched to assess the urgent needs in Gaza and identify the shortage of hospital equipment.

Any attack on hospitals, medical staff and patients is unacceptable and condemned, she added.

50 Palestinians, including five medical staff, were martyred after the Zionist soldiers set fire to the hospital last week, prompting international condemnations.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced that the Zionist forces had surrounded the hospital before setting it ablaze.

Meanwhile, the Hamas resistance movement called it an act of war crime that was carried out in the shadow of the indifference of the international community and the complete complicity of the United States with the occupying regime.

