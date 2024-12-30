Saudi Arabia slams storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Zionist settlers

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's condemnation in the strongest terms possible of the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyards by Israeli settlers, under the protection of the police and occupation forces," read the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

"The Kingdom reiterates its denunciation of the continued blatant violations of international law and the continued brutal and repeated attacks on the sanctity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque," it added.

"The Kingdom affirms its categorical rejection of any actions that may undermine the historical and legal status of Jerusalem and its holy sites. The Kingdom also calls on the international community to hold the occupation authorities accountable for their ongoing and serious violations against Islamic holy sites and innocent civilians in the State of Palestine."

Palestinian media reported that Shlomo Karhi, the Minister of Communications of the Zionist regime, along with several settlers, entered Al-Aqsa Mosque in the tunnels below this mosque and performed a religious ritual.

The Zionist settlers also started cheering in a provocative act during their entry into the Islamic holy site.

Since 2003, the Zionist regime has unilaterally allowed settlers to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque without the consent of the Islamic Endowments Development Department.

9376**9417