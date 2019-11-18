Russian photographer's book on Iran unveiled in Tbilisi

According to Iranian cultural attaché office in Georgia, Chief Curator of Oriental Collections in Georgian National Museum Irina Koshoridze highlighted the longstanding relations between Iran and Georgia, saying there are many Iranian works in Georgian museums.

She underlined the importance of identifying, introducing, repairing and preserving these works in the context of cultural cooperation between Iran and Georgia.

Koshoridze described publishing Islamic art works in Georgia by Georgia National Museum as priority of cooperation between two countries.

Meanwhile, Iranian cultural attaché in Georgia Hamid Mostafavi pointed to historical and cultural amity between two countries, saying museums will be able to help develop cultural interactions by introducing cultural heritages of one another.

He referred to unveiling 'Dmitri Yermakov in Iran' book as an effective step in realizing international function of Georgian museums and as a good measure to develop cultural relations between Iran and Georgia and help the Georgian people get acquainted with Iranian culture and civilization.

In the meantime, faculty member of Research Institute of Cultural Heritage and Tourism Ahmad Chaichi said the photographic works in the Georgian museums and those published in this book are regarded as an important source of research in Iranian historical, artistic, anthropological and cultural heritage.

'Dmitri Yermakov in Iran' has been published in 153 pages and in English and Georgian language.

Dmitri Ivanovich Yermakov (November 10, 1846- 1916) was a Russian photographer known for his series of the Caucasian photographs.

