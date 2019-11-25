Iranian institutes, CIRDAP conclude trilateral MoU

Hossein Shirzad said in a meeting with Director General of CIRDAP Tevita Taginavulau on Monday that Iran boasts of the most widespread and longstanding network of rural cooperatives in Asia with four million members, 7,000 cooperative companies, eight specialized unions and a central union for supervision and coordination.

Shirzad further noted that his organization is seeking to launch different startups in the agriculture sector using information technology.

The organization is currently undergoing transition and achieving new experience, he said.

Taginavulau, for his part, said he has been impressed by Iran's technological advancements and its rich culture since the time he stepped in the country.

CIRDAP aims to help promote livelihood of smallholder farmers, as it is ready for holding educational courses and empowering farmers, he said.

CIRDAP is a regional, intergovernmental and autonomous organization. It was established on July 6, 1979 at the initiative of the countries of the Asia-Pacific region and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations with support from several other UN bodies and donors.

The center came into being to meet the felt needs of the developing countries at that time as an institution for promoting integrated rural development in the region.

From the original six members, CIRDAP has now grown up as a center of 15 member countries. The member-countries are Afghanistan, Bangladesh (Host State), Fiji, India, Indonesia, Iran, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam.

