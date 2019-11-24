Pakistan Army Chief’s Iran visit reinforces regional peace: Experts

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa paid his second official visit to Iran last week to strengthen military cooperation between Iran and Pakistan.

Heading a high-ranking military delegation, he met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi and with Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani.

Former Pakistani Ambassador Muhammad Aslam Rizvi talking to IRNA said that Pakistan's relations with Iran are very important and multi faceted.

“Our relations with Iran are historic, Iran was one of the first countries that had recognized Pakistan,” he said.

He said that Pakistan and Iran have close relationship for past many years.

“We had some difficulties on border areas but they were resolved amicably, right now we have no issues with Iran and we have cooperation with each other at the regional level as well.

The expert on international affairs expressing his views said that we are cooperating well with Iran. He noted that some militant organizations do create difficulties at the joint border both countries through their close links are trying to confront this channel effectively.

The diplomat said that the visit of General Bajwa will strengthen our military to military cooperation between Iran and Pakistan.

‘We are also taking initiative to resolve differences between Iran and Saudi Arabia through facilitation, the visit has also reiterated our neutrality on the issue,” said Muhammad Aslam Rizvi.

He said that it was an important visit and supplemented the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Iran. He said that it is good that China is making huge investments in Iran which would benefit the entire region.

The former ambassador noted that Chabahar and Gwadar ports are not rival ports rather they complement each other.

A senior analyst and Professor of Social Sciences and Liberal Arts at Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Dr. Huma Baqai in an interview with IRNA said under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s leadership Iran and Pakistan for the first time have agreed on a border arrangement so the problems that existed have solution oriented approach.

“I think Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s recent visit to Iran was in accordance with the same line,” former TV anchor said.

The analyst said that Pakistan completely understands that Iran is an important neighbor and good relationship with Iran is priority of Pakistan.

“We have tried to keep the sensitivities and sensibilities of the Iranian government in mind even while we are interacting with Riyadh,” the expert noted.

The expert expressing her views said no doubt Tehran is an important capital for Pakistan, it’s a neighbor and Pakistan gives due importance to ties with Iran.

She added that Pakistan has also agreed to facilitate any peace dialogue between Tehran and Riyadh, we have agreed to host it so General Bajwa’s visit only consolidates Pakistan’s thrust towards acting as a facilitator of peace whether it is Afghanistan or whether it is in the Middle East.

Dr. Huma Baqai said that the defense cooperation between Iran and Pakistan is not too far behind as we have very strong relationship with Iran.

