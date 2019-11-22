FM Spox terms Iran's foreign policy as active, balanced

Rejecting certain suggestions that Iran has paid less attention to African and Latin American countries when developing cooperation with other countries, Mousavi stressed that Iran's foreign policy "has been active and balanced over the latest two periods, and we have tried to balance this policy geographically."

He referred to the visits made by the Iranian President and the Foreign Minister to world countries and added: If you take into account the number of visits that the Iranian President and the Foreign Minister have made to different parts of the world and their trips abroad, you will see this balance.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman further emphasized that "sometimes, some issues gain priority over others which does not mean ignoring other areas, however, issues such as tensions in the region or the priority of diplomatic activities of the Islamic Republic of Iran are on the agenda."

Mousavi underlined the balanced view of the Iranian government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in all regions and geographical segments and said: "We do not have regional priorities because we are in the region and we have security, stability, and progress. The region is very important to us and is a priority for us."

The Islamic Republic of Iran has 15 neighbors and our view towards them is "strategic", he said, adding that "we have declared region and neighboring countries as our priority, but overall, Iran's foreign policy is a balanced policy that covers the east to west and north to south of the world."

