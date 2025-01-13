Police arrests member of ISIS terrorist group in northern Iran

Sari, IRNA – Police in the northern Iranian city of Juybar arrested a member of the Daesh terror group, also known as ISIS.

In a statement on Monday, the Information Center of the Mazandaran Police Command announced the identification and arrest of an ISIS terrorist in the northern city of Juybar, Mazandaran province.

The terrorist, affiliated with the ISIS Takfiri group, was captured during a joint operation involving counter-terrorism units from the Intelligence Organization of the Mazandaran and Golestan Police Commands and was subsequently handed over to the judicial authorities.

In related news, earlier in October of last year, the police in Iran's northern city of Nowshahr reported the arrest of three members of the Daesh terror group.

Additionally, in late August, Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence announced the capture of 14 Daesh-Khorasan terrorists across four provinces—Tehran, Alborz, Fars, and Khuzestan.

