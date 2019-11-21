FM spokesman advises Pompeo to drop 18th-century ideas

Mousavi severely condemned the recent remarks made by Pompeo backing the Zionist regime's support for setting up settlements in the occupied territories.

Mousavi said that now, in the 21st century, the US was not the absolute power, nor did anyone tolerated violations of international laws by men of power.

He said that Pompeo's remark once again proved that the US in aiding and abetting Israel in occupying Palestine and the Zionist regime's crimes.

Such remarks also came as a violation of the sovereignty of Palestine's neighboring countries.

Saying that these remarks and measures are overt violation of international laws, he called for the international community to counter them.

He said that Palestine is the land of the Palestinians and the Zionist regime is a usurper.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman further stressed that the only way to solve the issue of Palestine is to hold a plebiscite among the original settlers of Palestine.

9417**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish