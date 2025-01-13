At least 10 Zionist soldiers killed in northern Gaza in 72 hours: Qassam Brigades

Tehran, IRNA – At least 10 Israeli soldiers were killed and dozens more injured in the northern Gaza Strip over the past 72 hours, according to Abu Obaida, the spokesman for Hamas' armed wing, Al-Qassam Brigades.

He said on Monday that the Israeli fatalities incurred in the battlefield in Gaza are far more than what they officially announce.

Abu Obaida added that the enemy will be forced to retreat from northern Gaza “defeated and humiliated”, with destruction and massacre of innocent people being their only outcome in the conflict.

Earlier today, the Zionist sources confirmed that the number of Israeli soldiers killed in an operation in Beit Hanoun had risen to five, following the detonation of a building after their entry.

A sum of 10 more Zionist soldiers have also been reportedly injured in the incident, with 3 others still missing.

