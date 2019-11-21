Iran's UK envoy: Rioters failure due to lack of support by people

"Organized armed rioters attacked hundreds of banks, gas stations even emergency centers and ambulances under the false cover of supporting social and economic demands of people," Hamid Baeedinejad tweeted.

Baeedinejad added, "They had larger plans to attack infrastructure. But they failed because received no support from people."

Following the amendments made in the subsidy system of gasoline in Iran, there were some protests in some cities. Some elements came among the protesters and, with some violent and illegal actions, tried to deviate the protests. They started to destroy public property and setting banks on fire, etc.

The anti-Iranian groups strengthened their propaganda in line with the rioters.

On Monday, some monarchists and the MKO members congregated in front of the Iranian Embassy in London. And on Sunday, some 20 people gathered together in front of the embassy to support the Alahvazi separatist group.

Earlier, Iran's envoy also slammed his US counterpart's anti-Iran tweet about Iranian people's livelihood and economic situation, describing it as "shameful".

"US' ambassador in Britain's tweets that Iranians deserve a better life is quite shameful," Baeidinejad wrote on his tweeter account on Wednesday

This is while the US is trying to deprive the Iranian people of their right to live through sanctions, and on the other hand, 13 percent or 42 million of the Americans who are living in a wealthy country are suffering from poverty.

US Ambassador to Britain Woody Johnson claimed in a Twitter message on Wednesday that while the Iranian government is funding terrorist activities abroad, the country's economy has melted down and inflation has gone up and food prices have increased.

US envoy's message came after a group of people in certain Iranian cities took to streets to protest to gasoline subsidy reform scheme.

The street protests turned violent as well-trained rioters abused the situation and destroyed public properties and attacked governmental centers.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a meddlesome Twitter message wrote that the US will hear voice of Iranian people and support them.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesmen Abbas Mousavi said in reaction that the US statesmen are in no position to express solidarity with the Iranian nation, as they have left behind many difficulties so far they will also solve their problems by themselves.

9417**2050

