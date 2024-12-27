Iran FM stresses bilateral coordination with China upon arrival in Beijing

Speaking to reporters upon arrival, Araghchi highlighted the need for increased consultations with China regarding Iran’s nuclear program and efforts to lift sanctions. He noted that 2024 would mark a new phase in these issues, requiring close dialogue with China.

"The primary goal of this visit is to engage in bilateral, regional, and international consultations," Araghchi said, noting that Iran and China have maintained close communication on regional and global issues over the years. "We are currently facing a delicate situation, both regionally and internationally, with numerous ongoing issues."

Araghchi also pointed out that the bilateral relationship between the two nations remains strong, and it is natural for both sides to continue collaborating on various matters.

He reiterated that the timing of this visit was ideal, as it aligns with the beginning of the new year, a period when both countries will prepare to face upcoming challenges, particularly in regional affairs, international relations, and Security Council matters.

