Ansarullah vows not to cease supporting Palestine

Ansarullah vows not to cease supporting Palestine

Tehran, IRNA – Mohammed Abdul Salam, spokesperson for Yemen's Ansarullah movement, has vowed that the Yemeni people will continue to support Palestine, despite recent Israeli airstrikes targeting the capital Sana'a and the port city of Hodeidah.

In a statement on Wednesday, Abdul Salam said: "The Zionist regime should know that our people will not abandon their support for Palestine in the face of these attacks."

He further emphasized that Yemen would never compromise on its humanitarian and religious principles.

"Yemen will never give up on its moral and religious obligations," he stated.

Abdul Salam condemned the Israeli airstrikes on civilian infrastructure, including Sana'a airport, describing them as a "great crime" against the Yemeni people.

This act shows that the Zionists are repeating the same tactics they used in Palestine and Gaza, where they killed millions and carried out genocide, he warned.

Reports from Wednesday night indicated that Israeli warplanes had bombed various infrastructure sites across Yemen.

