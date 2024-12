Israeli reports confirmed the woman’s death, and that the Israeli forces responded by opening fire on the attacker.

No additional details about the incident have been made available so far.

In a separate development, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, claimed responsibility for a martyrdom-seeking bombing in the eastern Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza. The operation targeted an Israeli military unit, killing and injuring five soldiers.

