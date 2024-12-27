Dec 27, 2024, 12:01 PM
Israeli fresh airstrikes on Yemen kill 6, wound 40

Tehran, IRNA – Israeli airstrikes on Yemen’s Sanaa International Airport and the Hodeidah province have left at least six people dead and 40 others injured, according to Yemeni Ministry of Health.

The ministry reported that three individuals were killed in attacks on the airport, while another three died in the Hodeidah region.

Earlier reports from Yemen’s Al Masirah TV channel had put the death toll at four, with 16 injured.

Yemen’s Civil Aviation Authority condemned the strikes, which targeted the Sanaa International Airport’s navigation equipment and control tower, causing significant damage to the facilities. The authority also stated that a United Nations aircraft was preparing for a scheduled flight at the time of the attack.

