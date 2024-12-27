Israeli fresh airstrikes on Yemen kill 6, wound 40

The ministry reported that three individuals were killed in attacks on the airport, while another three died in the Hodeidah region.

Earlier reports from Yemen’s Al Masirah TV channel had put the death toll at four, with 16 injured.

Yemen’s Civil Aviation Authority condemned the strikes, which targeted the Sanaa International Airport’s navigation equipment and control tower, causing significant damage to the facilities. The authority also stated that a United Nations aircraft was preparing for a scheduled flight at the time of the attack.

