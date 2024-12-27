Yemen launches missile, drone attacks on Israeli targets

Yahya Saree, spokesperson for Yemen's armed forces, stated that in support of Palestine and retaliation for Israeli crimes against Gaza’s civilians, as well as Israeli aggression against Yemen, Yemen’s military conducted a unique operation targeting the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv with a hypersonic ballistic missile, "Palestine 2."

The missile hit its target, causing several Israeli casualties and halting airport operations, he said.

Additionally, Saree announced that drone strikes targeted a critical Israeli asset in the Tel Aviv area, achieving their objectives.

In another operation, Yemen's forces launched several drones at the "Santa Ursula" ship in the Arabian Sea, responding to violations of the Yemeni ban on entering Palestinian ports.

Yemen’s military confirmed that these operations would continue until Israel halts its attacks on Gaza.

