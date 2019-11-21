Spox: Iran considers protecting important, crucial centers as its right

"The IAEA inspectors should respect the regulations of the Islamic Republic of Iran and those of crucial and important centers of the country because we consider as our right protecting the sensitive centers," Mousavi said.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman pointed to preventing an IAEA inspector from entering Natanz Enrichment Complex due to concerns over carrying suspicious materials, and said, "Iran immediately reported the issue to the IAEA and also sent the relevant documents after preparing them and we are waiting for IAEA's response and we hope that the IAEA will give a convincing response."

Mousavi went on to say that if "we are forced and see that the inspectors who have been allowed by us to enter the soil of the Islamic Republic of Iran and visit our facilities do something against the laws and regulations of the country we will naturally be sensitive and prevent their entry into Iran.

When the IAEA inspector who was a woman was being controlled, the equipment control section showed a warning sign and she was not permitted to enter the site.

In its report, the AEOI urged the IAEA to maintain cooperation in investigating this issue and it has also accepted Iran's request.

As a result, the IAEA inspector left its mission unfinished and returned to Vienna.

The investigation is still underway and Iran's Permanent Representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency is to present a report to the Board of Governors tomorrow, the AEOI added.

1391**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish