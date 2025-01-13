Public trust in UK police crumbling amid justice system crisis

Tehran, IRNA - Official statistics in the United Kingdom indicate a troubling trend in the handling of violent and sexual crimes by law enforcement.

About 89% of such cases were closed in the past year without a suspect being arrested or charged, raising serious concerns about justice and overall social security in Britain, official figures show​​​​​.

Official data shows that out of nearly 1.9 million violent or sexual offenses in England and Wales in the year to June 2024, only 11% resulted in a suspect being arrested or charged. The figure, which marks a noticeable decline from previous years, has cast doubts on the efficacy of the UK justice system, analysts say.

The situation is even more dire in metropolitan areas. For instance, in London, only 7% of violent and sexual crime cases were resolved in the same period, while approximately 91% of such cases in Birmingham were closed without police identifying any suspects.

Helen Newlove, the victims’ commissioner for England and Wales, pointed out that public trust in the police and the judicial system in the UK is crumbling.

She warned that many citizens are now refraining from reporting even the most serious crimes to the police, as the majority of cases end up being closed without justice being served.

