Iran summons Swiss envoy to Iran over US interventions

In the wake of recent protests over the rise in oil price in some Iranian cities and the destruction made by some of the rioters, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook as well as the White House in an interventionist statement supported the unrests and riots in Iran.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif slammed the US' intervention in Iran's internal affairs, saying that such government with coercive economic actions can't claim that it's supporting the Iranian nation.

"The regime, that imposes coercive economic actions and bars delivery of food and drugs to the elderly and patients, can never claim that it's supporting the Iranian nation. Mr. Pompeo should first answer for the announced terrorist actions and crimes against humanity and against the Iranian nation," he added.

Zarif also warned some European nations against their support for recent violent demonstrations in Iran, saying that "nations that are hiding behind their failure to stand up against the US actions will be responsible for their dangerous acts".

Meanwhile, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Sunday lambasted Pompeo's backing for a group of rioters in certain Iranian cities, saying that actions by a number of saboteurs have nothing to do with the nature of the Iranian intelligent and foresighted people.

Condemning such interfering actions, Mousavi said that Iran's noble nation knows well that such hypocrite statements are completely void of sincere sympathy.

He referred to the evil intentions of the US administration, especially foreign secretary towards the Iranian people, saying that it is strange to see sympathizing with a people suffering from the US' economic terrorism and the same person who has already said that the Iranian people should be starved to surrender.

