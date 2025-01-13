Yemeni army hits ‘vital Israeli targets’ in new ops

Tehran, IRNA- The Yemeni Armed Forces have announced yet another anti-Zionist operation, saying they targeted vital Israeli positions in the occupied territories with ballistic missiles and drones.

According to Yemen’s Al-Masirah TV Network, Yahya Saree, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, announced in a statement that the operation was successful and accomplished its goal.

The army a vital position of the Zionist regime in the occupied Jaffa area using a “Palestine 2” supersonic ballistic missile, the spokesman said.

Saree added that the Yemeni Air Force successfully targeted other vital positions in the Jaffa area using four drones in a separate operation.

The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces once again emphasized the continuation of anti-Israel operation the regime ends its genocidal war and siege on the Gaza Strip.

Soon after the launch of Yemeni missile and drones, Israeli media outlets reported alert sirens at several places and settlements across the occupied territories, including West Bank, strategic Jordan Valley, Afula area, and near Beit Shean town.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Authorities suspended all flights at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, and redirected incoming planes to alternative locations following reports of the missile launched from Yemen, the Israeli media noted.

Since the onset of the war on Gaza, the Yemeni army has carried out dozens of successful missile and drone attacks on Israeli targets in the occupied territories, including in Tel Aviv. They have also imposed a blockade on Israeli or Israel-linked ships through Red and Arabian seas and attacked several commercial vessels for violating the embargo.

However, the Yemeni army has time and again said that all other ships except those linked to the Israeli regime are free to pass through maritime routes off Yemen.

