Ambassador condemns US envoy anti-Iran tweet

"US' ambassador in Britain's tweets that Iranians deserve a better life is quite shameful," Baeidinejad wrote on his tweeter account on Wednesday.

This is while the US is trying to deprive the Iranian people of their right to live through sanctions, and on the other hand, 13 percent or 42 million of the Americans who are living in a wealthy country are suffering from poverty.

US Ambassador to Britain Woody Johnson claimed in a Twitter message on Wednesday that while the Iranian government is funding terrorist activities abroad, the country's economy has melted down and inflation has gone up and food prices have increased.

US envoy's message came after a group of people in certain Iranian cities took to streets to protest to gasoline subsidy reform scheme.

The street protests turned violent as well-trained rioters abused the situation and destroyed public properties and attacked governmental centers.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a meddlesome tweet wrote that the US will hear voice of Iranian people and support them.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesmen Abbas Mousavi said in reaction that the US statesmen are in no position to express solidarity with the Iranian nation, as they have left behind many difficulties will solve their problems by themselves.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish