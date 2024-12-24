Dec 25, 2024, 12:30 AM
Hamas: Expulsion of medical staff and patients from Indonesian hospital by Israel is war crime

Tehran - IRNA - The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas considered the action of the Zionist regime in expelling medical staff, patients and refugees from the Indonesian hospital in the north of the Gaza Strip as a continuation of war crimes, ethnic cleansing operations and the deliberate expulsion of Palestinians from the north of the Gaza Strip.

According to the Palestinian Shahab news agency, the Hamas movement emphasized,  "This action by the Zionists is a targeted attack on hospitals in order to stop providing services in them and destroy all aspects of life in the Gaza Strip."

"The international community, which has remained silent in front of the violation of all the laws of war, including the preservation of civilian facilities and hospitals by the Zionist regime, is expected to end its inexcusable silence and inability in the face of the crimes of this regime and to fulfill its legal responsibilities and To act morally to end the killing of the Zionists and the clear violation of international laws and human values," it added.

