President Pezeshkian meets families of Christian martyrs

On Christmas Eve, President Pezeshkian met with Mrs. Nina Hartounians Nakhjavan Tappeh, the widow of martyr Oushavan Eyvazian, and Mrs. Hasmik Mirzayan Hartounian Qarjeh Daqi, the mother of martyr Galik Toumanian, on Tuesday evening.

During the visits, the president praised the martyrs’ dedication and acknowledged the enduring resilience of their families.

In certificates of appreciation presented to the families, he wrote, “On the eve of the New Year, I would like to congratulate you on the anniversary of the birth of Prophet Jesus (PBUH), the embodiment of purity and decency, and to honor the memory of the sacrifice of the proud martyrs of the homeland.”

“The mothers and wives of the martyrs, with unparalleled patience, portrayed a beautiful manifestation of sacrifice; strong-hearted women who raised the banner of selflessness and remained true to their eternal pledges with the ideals of their beloved martyr.”

‘No difference between prophets’

Pezeshkian also met with a group of religious leaders and Christian compatriots, expressing his congratulations on the occasion of Christmas and wished peace, security, and kindness for all people worldwide.

During the meeting, he stated, “We submit to the teachings of all prophets, as this belief is introduced to us by God in the Qur’an. We firmly believe there is no fundamental difference in faith between us and you.”

Addressing a comment about his adherence to his expressed beliefs, the president remarked, “What I have said is rooted in the faith and conviction drawn from God’s message and the teachings of the prophets.”

