Christmas tree set on fire in Syrian city by masked gunmen

Tehran, IRNA – Masked militants have set on fire a Christmas tree in Al-Suqaylabiyah, one of Syria's largest Christian communities, prompting protests over religious freedom concerns under the country's new administration.

Masked gunmen prevented citizens from approaching at gunpoint while setting fire to the tree, which had been erected days earlier in the city's main square. Local firefighters extinguished the blaze after the perpetrators departed.

Residents of the Hama Governorate city staged demonstrations in response, protesting what they described as growing security chaos and restrictions on religious practices.

Young men also conducted a sit-in outside regional command headquarters to denounce the attack on the Christian symbol.

