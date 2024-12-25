Dec 25, 2024, 10:46 AM
Journalist ID: 5331
News ID: 85700044
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Fresh Israeli attacks kill 15 Palestinians across Gaza

Dec 25, 2024, 10:46 AM
News ID: 85700044
Fresh Israeli attacks kill 15 Palestinians across Gaza

Tehran, IRNA – Fresh attacks by the Israeli regime’s army on different areas of Gaza have left at least 15 civilians martyred and several others injured or missing.

According to Palestinian media reports on Wednesday, some 10 Palestinians were killed in the Israeli bombardment of a house in the Ma'an district, in the east of Khan Younis in the south of Gaza while several others were injured or missing.

The bombardment of a residential unit in the Al-Manara neighborhood in southern Khan Younis also left at least 2 martyred and several others injured.

The Tel Aviv regime's fighter jets bombed a house in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, killing a Palestinian citizen while the bombing of a residence in the Al-Nuseirat refugee camp, located in central Gaza, resulted in 2 deaths and several injuries.

Israeli fighter jets also struck a home in the southern part of the Al-Nuseirat camp.

Despite killing more than 45,000 people in Gaza since October 2023, the Israeli regime has yet to achieve its declared objective of destroying Hamas and freeing the Zionist captives held in Gaza.

4208**4261

0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .