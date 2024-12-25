Fresh Israeli attacks kill 15 Palestinians across Gaza

According to Palestinian media reports on Wednesday, some 10 Palestinians were killed in the Israeli bombardment of a house in the Ma'an district, in the east of Khan Younis in the south of Gaza while several others were injured or missing.

The bombardment of a residential unit in the Al-Manara neighborhood in southern Khan Younis also left at least 2 martyred and several others injured.

The Tel Aviv regime's fighter jets bombed a house in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, killing a Palestinian citizen while the bombing of a residence in the Al-Nuseirat refugee camp, located in central Gaza, resulted in 2 deaths and several injuries.

Israeli fighter jets also struck a home in the southern part of the Al-Nuseirat camp.

Despite killing more than 45,000 people in Gaza since October 2023, the Israeli regime has yet to achieve its declared objective of destroying Hamas and freeing the Zionist captives held in Gaza.

