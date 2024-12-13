30 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strikes over 24 hours

The report on Friday stated that the Israeli military carried out three waves of airstrikes across various areas of the Gaza Strip within the last day, resulting in 30 fatalities and injuring 99 others.

Since the onset of Israeli attacks on Gaza on October 7, 2023, a total of 44,835 Palestinians have been martyred, and 106,356 others have been injured, local media said.

Earlier this morning, the Israeli military targeted the Al-Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, claiming the lives of 33 Palestinians. The assault also left 84 severely injured, many of whom suffered amputations of limbs.

The escalation has intensified calls for an immediate ceasefire and international intervention to address the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

9341**2050