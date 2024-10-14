Zionist regime massacres dozens more Gazans

The Zionist regime’s warplanes bombed tents sheltering displaced Palestinians at al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in central Gaza in the early hours of Monday.

At least 3 Palestinians were killed and 70 others were injured in the attack in the vicinity of the hospital.

According to IRNA, citing the Palestinian news agency, 30 tents were burned in this attack and the intensity of the fire was such that the flames reached Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, which was adjacent to the location of these tents.

In a separate attack, at least 22 people were killed and dozens more injured after the Israeli artillery shelled a school near the Nuseirat refugee camp, also in central Gaza.

According to the Palestinian Sama news agency, the Al-Mufti School was housing the displaced Gazans.

Five children were killed after the shelling of al-Shati refugee camp in northern Gaza.

This is not the first time that the Zionist regime targets civilian areas, defying international outcry, a UN Security Council resolution and a ruling by the International Court of justice.

The Israeli aggression against Gaza which began in October last year has so far claimed the lives of more than 42,200 people and left over 98,000 injured.

