Iran's Speaker congratulates Christians on Jesus Christ’s birth anniversary

In a post on his Instagram account on Wednesday, Qalibaf also extended congratulations in advance to members of Iran’s Armenian community who celebrate the Birth of Baptism of Jesus Chris on January 6th.

Earlier on Tuesday, in a separate message to his Christian counterparts around the world, the Iranian parliament speaker called for close dialogue among legislative bodies to create a world free of “violence and extremism” as wished by Jesus Christ.

Qalibaf noted that the Iranian Parliament is eager to expand cooperation with legislative bodies in Christian countries.

He also expressed hope in the message that the international community would take immediate action in the new year to stop the Israeli regime’s killing machine in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria.

