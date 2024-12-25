One child killed every hour in Gaza: UNRWA

“One child gets killed every hour. These are not numbers. These are lives cut short. Killing children cannot be justified. Those who survive are scarred physically and emotionally,” UNRWA, whose activities in the occupied territories of Palestine have been banned by the Knesset (the parliament of the Israeli regime), wrote in a message on its X account on Tuesday.

“Deprived of learning, boys & girls in Gaza sift through the rubble. The clock is ticking for these children. They are losing their lives, their futures & mostly their hope,” it added.

The number of Palestinian children who have been killed since the onset of the Israeli aggression against Gaza has increased to 14,500, according to a report by the Guardian.

The Guardian further said that the death toll from the regime’s airstrikes in Gaza had reached more than 44,000 in early December 2024 and that the UN Human Rights Office assessed that 44% of the verified fatalities at the time were children.

Approximately 1.9 million Gaza residents, accounting for about 90% of the total population in the territory, have been displaced, often multiple times because of the Israeli war, the report said, adding that about half of those displaced have been children.

