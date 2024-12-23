Dec 23, 2024, 9:55 PM
14,500 Palestinian children killed in Gaza: UN agency

Tehran, IRNA - The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has reported that about 14,500 Palestinian children have lost their lives since the Israeli regime launched its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian women have also been profoundly affected, alongside children, bearing the brunt of the ongoing atrocities, the UN agency said, according to Lebanon’s Al-Manar.

UNICEF emphasized that within just one month, 160 Palestinian children have been killed in Gaza.

Furthermore, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported that women in Gaza are suffering extremely difficult conditions amid a lack of basic necessities.

The report said that the Israeli policy of forced evacuation has led to the displacement of two million Palestinians in Gaza, with women and children comprising the majority of those affected.

