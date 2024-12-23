All war rules broken in Gaza: UNRWA

“Escalation over the past 24 hours. More civilians are reported killed and injured. Attacks on schools and hospitals have been commonplace,” Lazzarini wrote on his X account on Sunday.

“The world must not become numb. All wars have rules. All of those rules have been broken,” he noted.

The UN official said that everyone is waiting for a ceasefire in Gaza, adding that enough time has been wasted on reaching a deal.

The Zionist regime, with the support of the United States, launched a devastating war against the residents of the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, as a result of which, in addition to massive destruction and deadly famine, more than thousands of Palestinians, most of whom women and children, have been martyred and injured.

By humiliating the international community and ignoring the UN Security Council resolution to immediately stop the war and the orders of the International Court of Justice to prevent genocidal acts and improve the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, Tel Aviv continues to commit crimes against the residents.

Despite all these crimes, the Zionist regime has admitted that after 15 months of war, it has not yet been able to achieve its goals, namely the elimination of the Hamas movement and the return of the Zionist captives from the Gaza Strip.

