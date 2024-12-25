FM Araghchi awarded medal of honor by Iran Army

Deputy for Coordination of Iranian Army Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari awarded the medal to Araghchi on Tuesday.

During the awarding ceremony, the Iranian Army appreciated the country’s foreign minister for his efforts in the field of diplomacy in recent months.

Hojjatoleslam Ali Saeedi, a senior official from the office of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, who also attended the ceremony, hailed Araghchi’s brave efforts.

Since becoming Iran’s foreign minister in late summer, Araghchi has travelled to war zones in Lebanon and Syria to advance the policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

1483**4261