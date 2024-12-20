FM: Zionists' behavior proves Iran's warning about regime's threat

Speaking to Arab media "Al Ghad" on the sidelines of D-8 Summit in Cairo, Araghchi referred to the long-term US-Zionist plot to weaken and disintegrate major Islamic countries in line with the Israeli regime's control over the region.

The behavior of the Zionist regime during the war in Gaza and the genocide of more than 60,000 women, children and civilians in Gaza and Lebanon and its aggression against Syria and the destruction of the Syrian defense, economic and infrastructure proves Iran's warnings about Israel's threat to the region, he added.

Referring to Iran's advisory presence in Syria to fight ISIS and other terrorist groups with the sacrifices of General Martyr Soleimani, he warned against the return of terrorism to Syria, which will be a threat to all regional countries.

In the framework of the Astana process, the Islamic Republic of Iran provided recommendations on how to interact with the people and political opposition groups in Syria, but the Syrian government had operational independence and was not under the control of Iran and Russia, he noted.

The main goal of the formation of the Axis of Resistance in the region is to fight and confront the occupation and aggression of the Zionist regime in Palestine and to preserve the rights of the Palestinians, Araghchi stressed.

Despite some losses following the developments after the Gaza war and the martyrdom of some leaders, the resistance inflicted heavy blows on the occupiers, he said.

Praising the civilizational and historical position of Iran and Egypt and their important and effective role in the region, he underlined that strengthening cooperation between the two countries is in line with the interests of all regional countries and the Islamic world.

9376**2050