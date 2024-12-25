Dec 25, 2024, 11:34 AM
Iran U17 football team to attend Belarus tournament

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s U17 football team is to participate in a tournament in Belarus as it prepares for the AFC U17 Asian Cup games in April.

The teenage Iranian footballers will attend the tournament in Belarus which will be held with the participation of Iran, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Russia, the host country, and two other teams that will be identified later, Mehdi Mohammad-Nabi, the vice-president of Iran’s Football Federation, said on Tuesday.

The tournament will be held on February 15-22, said Mohammad-Nabi, adding that the Iranian team will use the games to prepare for the 2025 AFC Under 17 Asian Cup, planned to be held in Saudi Arabia on April 3-20.

